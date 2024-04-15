Open Menu

Advisory For Cotton Cultivation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Advisory for cotton cultivation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Agriculture experts have advised growers to start cultivation of cotton immediately and complete

it up to mid of May for getting a bumper crop.

A spokesman for the agriculture department said here on Monday that time from mid April to mid of

May 10 was the most suitable for cotton cultivation, therefore, farmers should avail from suitable

time opportunity and immediately start cotton cultivation on maximum space of their land.

He advised farmers to use seed of approved varieties for cultivation. He termed the cotton as white gold

and urged growers to cultivate it at a large scale.

He also advised to keep number of plants more than 17,500 to 20,000 in one acre with a distance of 9 to 12 inches from one plant to another.

He recommended the use of pesticides, herbicides and fertilizers after consultation with agriculture experts and said that first watering of cotton crop cultivated with drill should be on 30-35 days after its cultivation while remaining watering should be ensured with an interval of 12-15 days.

Similarly, first watering to the cotton crop cultivated on “Patri (beds)” should be after 3-4 days of its cultivation while its second, third and fourth watering should be made with an interval of 6-7 days and the remaining watering should be ensured with an interval of 12 days, he added.

