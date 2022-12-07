(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :A 15-year-old boy was killed during a celebratory firing at a wedding ceremony in the limits of Gaggu Mandi police station.

According to police, some people carried out aerial firing on the marriage ceremony of Amir Saeed, son of a local landlord, Ahmad Seed.

During the firing, Ghulam Nabi, son of Pervaiz, was killed by a stray bullet shot. Later, upon being informed the police reached the spot and shifted the body to THQ hospital.

Police registered separate cases including an FIR on the complaint of the victim's father and arrested eight people including the groom.