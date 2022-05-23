Aerial support to be sought from NDMA for combating large scale fires in future: CDA Chairman

UrduPoint.com

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed on Monday said aerial support would be sought from National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in future to combat the large scale fire in mountains and forests

"It is very difficult to put out fires in forests and mountains and in most places it is almost impossible for human beings to reach it, therefore in future aerial support from NDMA will be sought to combat large scale fire," he said presiding over a special meeting to review current situation in the Margalla Hills and fire management plan.

The chairman said mountains and forests were the beauty of Islamabad and their protection was one of the top priority of the organization. All possible steps would be taken to maintain the city's beauty, he added.

The meeting was attended by officers of the relevant departments including Chairman Wildlife Management board, DC Islamabad, Member Environment, Member Engineering, DG Environment, Director Environment (Regional), Director Emergency and Disaster Management, Director MPO.

Amer Ali directed the departments concerned that operation should be started immediately as and when fire erupt.

The meeting was informed that in view of the fire season, 100 more officials would be deputed in addition to the existing staff to tackle any emergency situation timely .

During the briefing, it was told the additional staff would be deployed in the areas of Monal, Bhara Kahu, D-12 and other areas of Loh-e-Dhandi in order to further improve the response time.

Likewise, instructions were also issued by the Chairman CDA to the departments concerned to increase patrolling in the said areas including deployment of additional staffat the check posts.

The Chairman, issuing special instructions to the DG Environment, said that the fire fighters should be provided protective clothing and all safety measures should be taken.

