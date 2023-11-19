Open Menu

Aero-modelling Sports Club Hold Aircraft Competitions

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Aero-modelling Sports Club hold Aircraft competitions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) Peshawar Aero-modelling sports Club Wows Enthusiasts with a Spectacular Model Aircraft Competition at Regi Model Town here on early Sunday morning.

The skies above Regi Model Town, Peshawar, were ablaze with excitement as the Peshawar Aero-modelling Sports Club successfully hosted a thrilling model aircraft event, drawing crowds of aviation enthusiasts and spectators alike.

The competition showcased the incredible skill and ingenuity of model aircraft enthusiasts from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. Pilots navigated their meticulously crafted aircraft through challenging aerial maneuvers, leaving the audience in awe of their precision and expertise.

“We are thrilled with the success of today's model aircraft event.

It was truly inspiring to witness the passion and dedication of the participants,” said Captain (r) Sohrab Khan, President Peshawar Aero-modelling Sports Club.

“The venue at Regi Model Town provided the perfect backdrop for this exhilarating event, allowing both participants and spectators to immerse themselves in the world of aero-modelling,” said Said Shah Bacha who attended the event as member of the Club.

A large number of families seeking weekend outings participated in the event witnessing the expertise of pilots through remote Aero-modelling Sports which is a unique experience for the families. For those who couldn't attend, the event is continued for families.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Sunday Event From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2023

38 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

1 hour ago
 The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Avai ..

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

17 hours ago
 Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

17 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welf ..

Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welfare

17 hours ago
 FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

18 hours ago
Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to cel ..

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki ..

19 hours ago
 Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pa ..

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket team ..

20 hours ago
 Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deat ..

Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deaths in Gaza

20 hours ago
 NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashian ..

NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

21 hours ago
 Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit ..

Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts

23 hours ago
 Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM ..

Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM Kakar

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan