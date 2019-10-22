AFD delegation visits Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA)

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) French Development Agency Country Director, Philippe Steinmetz visited Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) here. Project Manager AFD Islamabad Ahsan Paracha accompanied him.

WASA Managing Director Faqeer Muhammad Ch welcomed the delegation. They discussed the matters of mutual interest. He highlighted the efforts of French government for provision of clean drinking water to citizen and thanked the French development agency. He said that French Project Phase-II comprises of three phases. Under first phase, surface water treatment plant near Borstal Jail on Jarranwala Road would be constructed.

Under 2nd phase, the capacity of French project Phase-I would be enhanced to 5 MGD and under 3rd phase, old system near Kalma Wali Tenki in Gulistan Colony would be rehabilitated and ground water tank and overhead reservoirs would be re-constructed for which 2 million Euro has been allocated.

He said that after completion of the project, the process of installing meters on 25,000 water connections will be completed and water would be supplied round the clock and over 700,000 citizen would get benefit from the facility of clean drinking water in the area. French project Phase-II would also be completed in record time and cost as like Phase-I, the MD hoped.

The Agence Francaise De Developpement had approved soft loan of Rs 18 billion (95 million Euros) for French project phase-II in April last year and had made commitment for provision of 30 million gallon surface water under the project.