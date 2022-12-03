Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over attack on Pak envoy

(@Abdulla99267510)

Responding to Pakistan’s call for apprehending the perpetrators and launching an investigation, the Afghan diplomat says the security of Pakistani diplomatic missions has already been beefed up.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 3rd, 2022) The Afghan Charge d’Affaires was summoned to foreign ministry, to convey Islamabad's “deep concern and anguish” over the attack on Pakistan’s Head of Mission in Kabul.

It was underscored that perpetrators of this attack must be apprehended and brought to justice urgently, and an investigation be launched into the serious breach of security of the embassy premises.

It was also emphasized that all necessary steps be taken to ensure security of the diplomatic premises, officers and staff working in Pakistan’s Mission in Kabul and consulates in Jalalabad, Kandahar, Herat and Mazar-i-Sharif.

He assured that the Afghan authorities would leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators of this dastardly act to justice.

Calling the attack highly unfortunate, the Afghan Chargé d’Affaires said it was perpetrated by the common enemies of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani security guard Israr Mohammad was flown back to Peshawar after he was critically injured in the attack.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, while responding to a media query regarding attack on Pakistan Embassy in Kabul said Pakistan has no plans to close its embassy in Kabul or withdraw its diplomats.

She said the government is in contact with Afghan interim authorities and enhanced security measures are being taken to protect Pakistani diplomatic personnel and Missions in Afghanistan.