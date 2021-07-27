UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afridi Invites Opposition For Electoral, NAB Reforms

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 12:20 AM

Afridi invites Opposition for electoral, NAB reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Chairman Parliamentary Committee for Kashmir Affairs, Shehryar Khan Afridi on Monday invited the Opposition parties for electoral and National Accountability Bureau (NAB), reforms.

Opposition parties should avoid blame game and hue and cry over electoral system, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said had invited the political parties including Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party for introducing electronic voting system in all elections to get rid of rigging allegations.

The modern technology would help resolve the issues like rigging in polling and results, he said adding that Opposition benches should not waste time and support the government for making legislation and NAB reforms.

Commenting on recent AJK elections, he thanked the people of AJK for giving mandate to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He suggested that Opposition members as responsible citizen and leaders of political parties should accept the AJK election results.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Technology Hue Azad Jammu And Kashmir Pakistan Peoples Party Afridi Muslim TV All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Interior Ministry participates in global operation ..

21 minutes ago

US, UK, France's Envoys to UN Will Meet Belarus' T ..

17 minutes ago

Kashmiri people reject opposition narrative: Dr Fi ..

17 minutes ago

Shehri Huqooq Rally to be proved as referendum aga ..

18 minutes ago

Police arrest 35 beggar-handlers during ongoing mo ..

24 minutes ago

FPCCI demands representation in Sindh COVID Task F ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.