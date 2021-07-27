Afridi invites Opposition for electoral, NAB reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Chairman Parliamentary Committee for Kashmir Affairs, Shehryar Khan Afridi on Monday invited the Opposition parties for electoral and National Accountability Bureau (NAB), reforms.

Opposition parties should avoid blame game and hue and cry over electoral system, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said had invited the political parties including Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party for introducing electronic voting system in all elections to get rid of rigging allegations.

The modern technology would help resolve the issues like rigging in polling and results, he said adding that Opposition benches should not waste time and support the government for making legislation and NAB reforms.

Commenting on recent AJK elections, he thanked the people of AJK for giving mandate to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He suggested that Opposition members as responsible citizen and leaders of political parties should accept the AJK election results.