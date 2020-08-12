UrduPoint.com
Afridi Visits Kohat, Announces Various Development Projects

Wed 12th August 2020

Afridi visits Kohat, announces various development projects

State Minister and Chairman Kashmir Committee, Sheheryar Afridi Tuesday paid a visit to his constituency and held corner meetings and gatherings at Gumbat, Jerma, Khurmatu, Buraka and Burh areas

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :State Minister and Chairman Kashmir Committee, Sheheryar Afridi Tuesday paid a visit to his constituency and held corner meetings and gatherings at Gumbat, Jerma, Khurmatu, Buraka and Burh areas.

He was accompanied by ex-Law Minister KPK Imtiaz Shahid Qureshi and workers of PTI.

The Minister announced construction of road for Burh, restoration of water supply scheme for Buraka and provision of Sui-gas supply to Shahpur and Buraka.

He further announced provision of an electricity transformer and dispensary for Buraka.

During the gathering he said that PTI led government was striving hard for provision of necessary facilities to people added that efforts would be made to uplift the living standards of the people.

He said Kohat is a beautiful place and needed proper planning for promoting its natural beauty.

