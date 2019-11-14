UrduPoint.com
After Submitting Indemnity Bonds Nawaz Is All Free To Go Abroad: Usman Dar

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 10:00 PM

After submitting indemnity bonds Nawaz is all free to go abroad: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Thursday said after submitting the indemnity bonds former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is all free to go abroad .

Talking to a private news channel, he said in the past some of the members of Sharif family had gone to abroad and did not come back to Pakistan.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had been providing best medical facilities to the ailing Nawaz Sharif, who could travel to abroad after fulfilling terms and conditions as there was no harm in providing surety bonds for the sake of his life.

Usman Dar showed reservations that Nawaz Sharif would not return to the country like Hassan and Hussain Nawaz and Ishaq Dar.

