Aged man commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) A sexagenarian man committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Dijkot police station.

A police spokesman said here that 60-year-old Ghulam Murtaza Jatt of Chak No. 259-RB Guru Sir got dejected over some domestic dispute and he committed suicide by shooting in his head with his pistol.

The police sent the body to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress, he added.