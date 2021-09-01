UrduPoint.com

AGEGA's, Political Parties Meeting Held

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 01:43 PM

AGEGA's, political parties meeting held

A consultative meeting was held under the auspices of All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA) Lower Chitral with political parties from the area that was presided over by former Member Provincial Assembly Maulvi Abdul Rehman

CHITRAL, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) ::A consultative meeting was held under the auspices of All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA) Lower Chitral with political parties from the area that was presided over by former Member Provincial Assembly Maulvi Abdul Rehman.

The objective was to consult with the leaders of all political and religious parties on the bifurcation of Chitral after its division into two districts and rights of employees from Chitral.

Speakers at the meeting said due to the deployment of employees of Upper Chitral in Lower Chitral, promotions in some institutions were not possible till 2030 as the employees of Upper Chitral were serving here on these posts.

The participants unanimously passed a resolution that under Rule 53 of Chapter-II of the Recruitment, Appointment, Seniority and Promotion Rules, 1973, to allow district cadre employees of Upper Chitral District in their own district and employees in Upper Chitral who belonged to lower Chitral should be transferred here.Through a resolution they demanded that no more employees from Upper Chitral should be transferred to Lower Chitral.

According to the notification of former Deputy Commissioner Naveed Ahmed, the process of amending the domicile should be stopped. Bifurcation of employees should be ensured as it was exercised in the police department and judiciary.

The resolution called on the heads of all departments to transfer the employees belonging to Upper Chitral to their own district as soon as possible and to call back the employees of Lower Chitral posted in Upper Chitral. The issue of bifurcation of employees should be resolved on an urgent basis.

President All Teachers Association Qari Muhammad Yousuf, President of All Government Employees Grand Alliance Amirul Mulk, Mir Dola Khan Advocate of PPP, Former Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Maulvi Jamshed Former District Deputy Nazim Maulvi Abdul Shakoor, PML-N's Muhammad Kausar Advocate, Jamaat-e-Islami's Wajihuddin, All Councilors Association President Sajjad Ahmed, Awami National Party President Alhaj Eid-ul-Hussein, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Master Amir Ali, Nisar Ahmad, Amir Abdul Rehman of JUI-F and large number of government employees attended the meeting.

