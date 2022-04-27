UrduPoint.com

Agha Hassan Baloch Expresses Grief Over Karachi Blast

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2022 | 02:08 PM

Agha Hassan Baloch expresses grief over Karachi blast

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the heinous blast incident that occurred in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the heinous blast incident that occurred in Karachi.

In a statement, the federal minister said, "I am deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives including our Chinese friends in the attack".

Expressing heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, he said, "I strongly condemn this cowardly act of terrorism. The culprits will definitely be brought to justice".

The federal minister stated that enemies of Pak-China Strategic Partnership have once again attacked the Chinese working in Pakistan by carrying out terrorist attack on Chinese teachers of Karachi University.

This reprehensible act of terrorism against innocent people is part of a specific agenda that must be exposed, Agha Hassan Baloch said.

