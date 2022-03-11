UrduPoint.com

Agri Department To Plant 0.4m Trees In South Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2022 | 07:42 PM

Agri Department to plant 0.4m trees in South Punjab

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel here on Friday inaugurated the Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2022 under Agriculture Department

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel here on Friday inaugurated the Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2022 under Agriculture Department.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that 400,000 plants would be planted in the three divisions of South Punjab including Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan during the spring tree plantation campaign under Agriculture Department. Supervisory officers have been appointed at the divisional level to make this campaign successful, he said. He als told that Additional Secretary Agriculture (Admin) Syed Naveed Alam has been appointed as Supervisor for Multan Division, Additional Secretary Task Force Imtiaz Ahmed Warraich for Bahawalpur Division and Deputy Secretary Muzammil Bashir has been appointed as the Supervisory Officer for Dera Ghazi Khan Division.

These officers will monitor the campaign in their respective divisions.

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel said that instructions had been issued to the Supervisory Officers to formulate a plan of action to achieve the targets and identify a roadmap for tree plantation.

He asked the Supervisory Officers to collect and share the report of the tree planting campaign regularly. He said that "Plant for Pakistan Vision" helped to tackle the challenges of environmental pollution and global warming. It will bring improvement in the agriculture, health, and irrigation system of our country and will increase gross domestic product including water resources. In the coming years, Pakistan will be known all over the world as an environment-friendly country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan World Punjab Water Agriculture Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur Saqib Ali All Share

Recent Stories

Polio eradication strategy devised in Bannu Divisi ..

Polio eradication strategy devised in Bannu Division: Commissioner

3 minutes ago
 Indonesia, Pakistan emerging economies with potent ..

Indonesia, Pakistan emerging economies with potential for becoming trade powers: ..

3 minutes ago
 China exports first J-10CE fighter jets to Pakista ..

China exports first J-10CE fighter jets to Pakistan in a milestone move

3 minutes ago
 1,008 complaints of overseas Pakistanis addressed ..

1,008 complaints of overseas Pakistanis addressed in one month

3 minutes ago
 Nagelsmann puts Bayern on red alert for his return ..

Nagelsmann puts Bayern on red alert for his return to Hoffenheim

12 minutes ago
 PTA chairman launches tree plantation drive

PTA chairman launches tree plantation drive

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>