Agri. Secretary Opens Spring Plantation, Wants Regular Follow Up
Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2024 | 05:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel Thursday planted a sapling of Alstonia at the agriculture complex Multan, opening spring plantation across the region to offset impact of climate change by way of improving forest density.
Accompanying agriculture officers and field staff, the green team led by secretary agriculture planted 1000 sapling inside the agriculture complex Multan and they were ordered to ensure follow up care of the saplings to help them nurture into fully grown trees.
The campaign participants, be it officers, field staff or public, all should plant more saplings and do it as a national obligation to give Pakistan a rich greener look, and offset the negative impact of climate change, says Ateel.
Secretary agriculture south Punjab said that higher forest density would mean enhanced capability of carbon dioxide absorption and more outflow of oxygen into the atmosphere for a refreshing feeling. Moreover, plants’ or trees’ roots in soil plug chances of land erosion and turn soil fertile.
Recent Stories
No further increase in circular debt at close of year: Musadik
Privatization of PIA would be priority of govt: Khawaja Asif
PM lauds Qatar's contribution to peace efforts in Gaza
Pakistan Stock Exchange sees significant surge after recent decline
Realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with Unmatched Warranty and Design ..
Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Batting Display
PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats
The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Natio ..
US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy
PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cake-cutting ceremony
Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartph ..
What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bizenjo of PPP, Dostain of PML-N and Ghibzai of JUI won senate seats3 minutes ago
-
1100 motorcycle rickshaws registered in Bahawalpur4 minutes ago
-
Body of hotel servant recovered from drain4 minutes ago
-
Two hotels sealed on violation of Ehtram-e-Ramazan Ordinance13 minutes ago
-
TEPA action against illegal signboards14 minutes ago
-
PFA stops production of 3 food points14 minutes ago
-
Pirzada directs to improve construction work of govt buildings, roads14 minutes ago
-
Dues of Rs 10.5bln to be paid to retired officers, employees of KMC: Mayor Karachi14 minutes ago
-
Chairman BWMC visits UC 10 to inspect cleanliness drive23 minutes ago
-
CS urges 100% registration, immunization of newborns to effectively combat polio virus24 minutes ago
-
President Zardari welcomes interaction between PM, CM KP24 minutes ago
-
Night Football Tournament kicks off with thrilling matches24 minutes ago