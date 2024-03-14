Open Menu

Agri. Secretary Opens Spring Plantation, Wants Regular Follow Up

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Agri. Secretary opens spring plantation, wants regular follow up

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel Thursday planted a sapling of Alstonia at the agriculture complex Multan, opening spring plantation across the region to offset impact of climate change by way of improving forest density.

Accompanying agriculture officers and field staff, the green team led by secretary agriculture planted 1000 sapling inside the agriculture complex Multan and they were ordered to ensure follow up care of the saplings to help them nurture into fully grown trees.

The campaign participants, be it officers, field staff or public, all should plant more saplings and do it as a national obligation to give Pakistan a rich greener look, and offset the negative impact of climate change, says Ateel.

Secretary agriculture south Punjab said that higher forest density would mean enhanced capability of carbon dioxide absorption and more outflow of oxygen into the atmosphere for a refreshing feeling. Moreover, plants’ or trees’ roots in soil plug chances of land erosion and turn soil fertile.

