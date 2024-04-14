Agricultural Emergency Unit Established To Help Farmers In View Of Rains
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2024 | 02:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) The Sindh government has set up an Agricultural Emergency Rapid Response Unit to help the farmers in view of the rains in the province and the leaves of all the employees and officers of the agriculture department have been cancelled.
On the directives of the Sindh Agriculture Minister Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar, the leaves of all the officers and employees of the Sindh Agriculture Department have been cancelled and the staff has been instructed to remain alert.
A spokesman for the Sindh Agriculture Department said that the DG Agriculture Head of Agriculture Emergency Rapid Response and DGs of Research, Engineering Wing and On Farm Management Wing will be part of the team.
He further said that the field assistants of the Department of Agriculture will go door to door to provide information about safety measures to the farmers.
All divisional and district officers of the department will be in their offices and help the farmers.
The farmers of Sindh can contact DG Agriculture on number 03337136623 for assistance.
