Open Menu

Agricultural Emergency Unit Established To Help Farmers In View Of Rains

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Agricultural emergency unit established to help farmers in view of rains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) The Sindh government has set up an Agricultural Emergency Rapid Response Unit to help the farmers in view of the rains in the province and the leaves of all the employees and officers of the agriculture department have been cancelled.

On the directives of the Sindh Agriculture Minister Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar, the leaves of all the officers and employees of the Sindh Agriculture Department have been cancelled and the staff has been instructed to remain alert.

A spokesman for the Sindh Agriculture Department said that the DG Agriculture Head of Agriculture Emergency Rapid Response and DGs of Research, Engineering Wing and On Farm Management Wing will be part of the team.

He further said that the field assistants of the Department of Agriculture will go door to door to provide information about safety measures to the farmers.

All divisional and district officers of the department will be in their offices and help the farmers.

The farmers of Sindh can contact DG Agriculture on number 03337136623 for assistance.

Related Topics

Sindh Agriculture Alert All Government Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

6 hours ago
 I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Gra ..

I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win

17 hours ago
 CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to en ..

CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order

17 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..

17 hours ago
 NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I ..

NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series

17 hours ago
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

17 hours ago
 Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title part ..

Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party

17 hours ago
 Man loses life, other injured after falling from r ..

Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof

17 hours ago
 PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related ..

PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah

17 hours ago
 Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Tal ..

Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur

17 hours ago
 CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive ..

CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan