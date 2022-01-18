Agricultural machinery to be provided to farmers on subsidized rates

The Agriculture department will provide agricultural tools / machinery to farmers on subsidized rates in connection with a national project for increasing sugarcane production under the PM Agriculture Emergency Programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The Agriculture department will provide agricultural tools / machinery to farmers on subsidized rates in connection with a national project for increasing sugarcane production under the PM Agriculture Emergency Programme.

Director Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hameed said here Tuesday that different agricultural tools / machinery including chisel plow, sugarcane planter, sugarcane rager will be provided to farmers.

He said that the last date of submission of applications is January 28. The application forms are available at the offices of the Agriculture department.