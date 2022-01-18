UrduPoint.com

Agricultural Machinery To Be Provided To Farmers On Subsidized Rates

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2022 | 08:06 PM

Agricultural machinery to be provided to farmers on subsidized rates

The Agriculture department will provide agricultural tools / machinery to farmers on subsidized rates in connection with a national project for increasing sugarcane production under the PM Agriculture Emergency Programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The Agriculture department will provide agricultural tools / machinery to farmers on subsidized rates in connection with a national project for increasing sugarcane production under the PM Agriculture Emergency Programme.

Director Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hameed said here Tuesday that different agricultural tools / machinery including chisel plow, sugarcane planter, sugarcane rager will be provided to farmers.

He said that the last date of submission of applications is January 28. The application forms are available at the offices of the Agriculture department.

Related Topics

Agriculture January

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court adjourns hearing of disqualif ..

Islamabad High Court adjourns hearing of disqualification cases

29 seconds ago
 CTD arrests man allegedly involved in firing on po ..

CTD arrests man allegedly involved in firing on policeman

31 seconds ago
 NATO Members Divided on Nord Stream 2, It's Peculi ..

NATO Members Divided on Nord Stream 2, It's Peculiar Project - Stoltenberg

34 seconds ago
 Erdogan Believes Necessary to Discuss Ukrainian Cr ..

Erdogan Believes Necessary to Discuss Ukrainian Crisis With Putin

36 seconds ago
 Moscow Confirms Lavrov-Blinken Phone Conversation ..

Moscow Confirms Lavrov-Blinken Phone Conversation on Tuesday

4 minutes ago
 Images reveal devastation in tsunami-hit Tonga

Images reveal devastation in tsunami-hit Tonga

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.