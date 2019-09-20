Agriculture employing 43 per cent of work-force: Fakhar Imam

Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam said the agriculture was a powerful sector that was employing 43 per cent of work-force

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam said the agriculture was a powerful sector that was employing 43 per cent of work-force.

He was addressing a meeting on "The cotton production and its decline" arranged by the Department of Entomology, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), here on Friday.

He said that no nation could make progress in the modern era without investing on human resource development.

He said that agriculture contributed 18.5 per cent in National GDP and the cotton cultivated at an area of 2,373 million hectares.

He lauded the effort of the UAF for the agriculture and education sector.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that the climate resilient varieties of cotton were need of the hour to fight the challenge.

Pakistan Engineering Council Chairman Engineer Jawed Salim Qureshi said:" We have to adopt modern trends to compete with the rest of the world with a special attention on science and technology." UAF Entomologist Prof Dr Jalal Arif, Director General Ayub Agricultural Research Institute Dr Abid Mehmood, DG Agriculture Extension Dr Anjum Ali Bhuttar, and others also spoke.