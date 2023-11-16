Agriculture experts proposes setting up experimental fruit farms at Gorakh Hill

The agricultural experts and progressive farmers have proposed to set up experimental farms of grapes, pomegranate, and dragon fruit at Gorakh Hill adding that successful experiments of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam regarding dragon fruit production will help in improving the socio-economic condition of the horticulturists of the province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The agricultural experts and progressive farmers have proposed to set up experimental farms of grapes, pomegranate, and dragon fruit at Gorakh Hill adding that successful experiments of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam regarding dragon fruit production will help in improving the socio-economic condition of the horticulturists of the province.

The agriculture experts and progressive farmers proposed this while addressing the seminar titled “Growing Potential of Dragon Fruit in Sindh” hosted by the Department of Horticulture of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam at University Senate Hall on Thursday.

Addressing the seminar, the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri informed that Sindh Agriculture University has started research on the cultivation of high-value and high-yield fruits in Sindh with the objective to improve livelihood and to create opportunities for farmers to prosper.

The Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Khalid Haider Shah while addressing the participants said the dragon fruit is a new fruit for the people of the province and it is an unconventional fruit as per climate. However, if it is marketed in the right direction and its benefits are communicated, this will be a good achievement for the research institution and the farming community, he hoped.

The focal person of the dragon fruit growing project, Prof. Noor-u-Nisa Memon said the dragon fruit growing experiment was carried out successfully the first ever in the history of the university adding that the dragon fruit was in great demand in many countries of the world.

The farmers of Taiwan are earning two billion Dollars for the country by exporting dragon fruit, he informed, adding that if the farmers of Sindh export this fruit as per international standards, it will be in great demand in foreign countries.

The General Secretary of the Dua Foundation Dr. Fayyaz Alam said that due to the cool climate at Gorakh Hill, the horticulturists can plant dragon fruit along with grapes and pomegranates. The foundation is working closely with local people on 60 agricultural projects in Tharparkar, he informed.

The Senior Vice President of Sindh Abadgar board Syed Nadeem Shah Jamot said that this was a profitable fruit, but its local marketing needs attention.

He said that 60 percent of the onion crop was saved from destruction by the efforts of Sindh Agriculture University adding that efforts of the university in providing better seeds for the farmers are commendable.

Among others, the Dean of Crop Production Faculty Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Dr. Mujahid Hussain Laghari, Dr. Mohammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr. Kulsoom Babbar, Naila Gadahi and Co-Chairman of MH Panhwer Farms Ghulam Sarwar Panhwer also addressed the participants of the seminar which also attended by the Director General Agriculture Research SIndh Noor Muhammad Baloch, Deans of various Faculties and a large number of progressive farmers, agricultural experts, teachers and students.

