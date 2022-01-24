Agriculture University Peshawar holds three-day training programme for farmers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Agricultural University Peshawar Monday inaugurated a three-day training programme for capacity building of farmers belong to Kurram merged district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wherein the experts would train the farmers about value chain edition of fruits and vegetables and how to do solar dry the fruits and vegetables to protected those from being wasted.

The three-day training programme was being organized under the provincial government supported and ADP funded project "Support Value Chain and Agricultural Products through Private Enterprises Development" programme.

The chief guest of the programme Vice Chancellor of Agriculture University Peshawar Prof Dr Jahan Bakht welcoming the participants said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and on the directives of Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan the provincial government was taking pragmatic steps for the development of agriculture and livestock sector.

He said that the Kisan card significantly was a great initiative of the government that would reduce the agricultural difficulties, adding that the provincial government was working to bring about positive changes in the livelihood, health and education of the farmers in the merged districts through agricultural development.

He said that such training programs would be of great benefit to the farmers and they would go to their areas and share what they have learned with other farmers so that more and more farmers could reap the benefits.

The VC said that it was responsibility of every individual to play his/her role in the development of agriculture and livestock sector.

He thanked the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan, Provincial Minister for Agriculture Mohibullah Khan and Secretary Agriculture Dr Muhammad Israr Khan for taking keen interest in the field of agriculture.

Dr Abdul Rab, Professor (R) of the Department of Horticulture was the resource person of the program while Dr Muhammad Sajid was the assistant.

Also present on the occasion were Director Vice Chancellor Secretariat Prof Dr Muhammad Zulfiqar, Director Planning and Development Dr Rizwan Ahmed, Additional Director Dr. Abdul Salam and Project Incharge Dr Mian Daud Nazim.