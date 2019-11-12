Ahmed Rahi was remembered on 96th birth anniversary

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 02:52 PM

Legendary Punjabi poet and writer, Ahmad Rahi was remembered yesterday on his 96th birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Legendary Punjabi poet and writer, Ahmad Rahi was remembered yesterday on his 96th birth anniversary.

Ahmad Rahi was born in Amritsar on November 12,1923. He wrote about the Partition of India. He also wrote many songs for films.

His first book, Tarinjan, was published in 1952. It was a poetry book about the Partition of India, another aspect of Rahi's poetry is the influence of Punjabi folk tales and folk music.

The folk heroines Heer, Sahiban, Sohni all are present as living characters.

Rahi got engaged in writing scripts and songs for movies, adding that it was also said that most of the leading actors of 60's and 70's had wanted to perform on the songs written by him.

He wrote over 1900 songs for urdu and Punjabi films and received the Pride of Performance award on his great literary work and services for the Pakistani film industry.

He died 17 years ago on September 2, 2002, leaving behind a glowing trail of over 1,900 unforgettable melodies and around 260 film scripts.

