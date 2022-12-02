Ahsan asks opposition to return assemblies by taking another u turn

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Reforms Professor Ahsan Iqbal said here Friday that the opposition should return to the assemblies and take another u-turn

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Reforms Professor Ahsan Iqbal said here Friday that the opposition should return to the assemblies and take another u-turn. He was addressing the students at Ghulam Ishaq Khan (GIK) Institute in a programme organised by the Science Society.

The gathering was also attended by Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector GIK Institute, Sardar Aminullah Khan, Pro-Rector admin and finance, deans, directors, heads of departments, and students.

The minister said that Sindh and Baluchistan had already been destroyed by the recent devastating floods and the fresh elections could not be held, demanding that in the best interest of the country and its masses Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf should take another u-turn and rejoin the assembles and wait for the elections which would be held at a due time when the present government completes its constitutional tenure.

About the feeble economy, he said that Pakistan had lost the last 25 years due to a lack of continuity of policies to improve our economy.

He said that in the present era of economic difficulties, we needed collaboration and must shun confrontation because the population of the country was rapidly increasing and every year we added the population equal to New Zeeland. "Development depends on stability and social harmony," he stressed. "Pakistan is blessed with talented youth but if we failed to improve the environment and the country's economy it would be a demographic disaster,"he added.

He said that when the system was on the path of confrontation instead of tolerance and collaboration, the dream of prosperity could not be achieved.

The minister said that the government had adopted seven models for the universities including academic excellence, research and innovation, academia and industry linkages, contribution to the community, technological capacity, internal system, and quality of graduates.

The federal government wanted to establish a centre of excellence that would be named after Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, who was the project director of GIK Institute and founder of the Pakistan nuclear programme, he added.

He recalled that A Q Khan once write a letter to him in which he said that his utmost desire was to build a university that changed the destiny of the nation.

Earlier, he said AQ Khan wrote that he had written a letter to former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto (about Pakistan nuclear programme) which had changed the entire structure of the country. "This is the second letter which I am writing to you," he said while quoting AQ Khan.

However, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government did not survive and we could not establish the university which was proposed by AQ Khan. "Now, we are determined to erect this high seat of learning," he said.

He said that they were working to establish that Institute and it might be suited to establish it adjacent to GIK Institute or the GIK Institute's matelargy faculty would be upgraded into a university while including the emerging sciences subjects as well.

"The name of the university will be A Q Institute of Matelargy. It would be centre of excellence be use we want to pay tributes to him," he said The minister said that it was true that the number of universities has been increased in the country and there was a lack of mechanisms to provide jobs to the youth who completed their higher education.

The main focus of the government was to strengthen the economy and to achieve this purpose they worked day and night once the economic position was strengthened the youth would automatically get jobs in different public and private sectors, he added.

"Our main focus is economic development and strengthening the country's economy and we hope that the coalition government would achieve its objective," he said.

Prof Khalid said:"Your visit would be s a great source of inspiration for the students. The youth of the country needs enabling environment and it should be provided to them. The youth requires the best educational institutions to make true our dream of prosperity." Dr Naveed R Butt, dean faculty of engineering sciences said that the symposium is aimed to inspire students of universities.