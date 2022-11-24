Ahsan Iqbal for provision of higher education to youth in far-flung areas of Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof, Ahsan Iqbal Thursday stressed the need to provide higher education to the youth of far-flung areas in Balochistan in order to remove sense deprivation from people of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof, Ahsan Iqbal Thursday stressed the need to provide higher education to the youth of far-flung areas in Balochistan in order to remove sense deprivation from people of the province.

He expressed these views while addressing the conclusion ceremony of 36th AGM & Conference of the Pakistan Society of Development Economists (PSDE) organized in the collaboration of Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) and Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) here.

The minister was accompanied by former Speaker Balochistan Jamal Shah during the visit.

The vice chancellor of BUITEMS, seniors Professors, officers of organization and large of students attended the conference.

The minister said it was our national responsibility to provide higher education to the youth in far-flung areas of the province as it was right of every poor child to gain higher education.

"In this context, we had opened sub-campus of universities in respective districts of Balochistan including Pishin, Gwadar, Turbat, Khuzdar and other areas of the province with aim to provide facilities of higher education to youth of backward areas of the province during tenure of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif ", he said.

He said VIP culture would not bring development but lower class people could always bring progress, adding that instructions had been issued to Higher Education Commission to obligate sports for each student so that they would utilize their abilities for the betterment of the country.

He said measures would be taken to provide facilities to public on equality basis in the areas which was essential for the progress of the country.

He said central government was making plan to enhance exports through increasing productivity in the country for improvement of the economic.

Ahsan Iqab said that development process had been delayed after changing of regime in 2018 which put the country at verge of economic crises, adding that government was striving to improve economy of the country.

He said that the policy of sustaining was essential for durable development and target of progress of would not be achieved under disruption of policy, adding that federal government was paying special attention to develop Balochistan.

The minister said his ministry started a special development initiative worth Rs 40 billion for 20 poor districts of the country,about 11 districts of Balochistan included Jhal Magsi, Kohlu, Barkhan, Killa Abdullah, Zhob, Musakhel, Dera Bugti, Sherani, Jaffarabad, Killa Saifullah and Ziarat in it .

Appreciating the efforts of BUITEMS, he said that it was playing vital role to provide higher education to the youth of Balochistan which was positive sign of the province.