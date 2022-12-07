Ahsan urges PTI to avoid politics of agitation

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday urged the PTI leaders to avoid politics of agitation.

Talking to a private television channel, he said PTI should come forward and support the coalition government for strengthening economic, business and political sector.

He said the last regime of PTI had damaged the economic sector due to its weak policies.

There is a need to move forward with positive thinking, he said adding that Imran Khan should visit the parliament and discuss issues relating to general elections.

To a question about Arshad Sharif's tragedy, he said the prime minister had written to the supreme court for transparent inquiry regarding his killing in the Kenyan territory.

About freedom of expression, Ahsan Iqbal said political leaders had also played vital role in the freedom of press.