(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :President Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , Aimal Wali Khan called on Chief of Political and Economic Section, US Consulate General Peshawar, Andrea Hillyer, here on Tuesday.

During the meeting they discussed bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest, says a statement issued by ANP.