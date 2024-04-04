Open Menu

AIOU Commences Examinations Of BA, B.Ed From April 23

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2024 | 01:10 PM

AIOU commences examinations of BA, B.Ed from April 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is conducting examinations of Associate degree (B.A, B.Com), BBA, B.Ed, and BS programs offered in the autumn 2023 semester from April 23, 2023, throughout the country.

The date sheet is available on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) and roll number slips are uploaded to students’ CMS portals.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof Dr. Nasir Mahmood has instructed the examinations department to ensure transparency and provide all facilities to the students during the examinations.

The examination centers are being established across the country in nearby vicinities of the students.

Special teams will make surprise visits to the exam centers.

Moreover, the last date for admission in the second phase of Semester Spring 2024 is April 15.

The programs offered in this phase include Associate Degree (BA/BCom), BBA, BS (ODL) programs, teachers training programs (1.5, 2.5, and 4 Years B.Ed.), postgraduate diploma programs, and certificate courses. Admission forms and prospectuses for these programs are available on the university website.

For students in remote or backward areas without internet access, or those facing difficulties applying online, manual applications for B.A, B.Com, and B.Ed programs can be submitted at regional offices.

Related Topics

Internet Nasir Allama Iqbal Open University April All From

Recent Stories

IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

32 minutes ago
 Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

1 hour ago
 Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM ..

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah

1 hour ago
 PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto ..

PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

4 hours ago
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistan ..

UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..

13 hours ago
 Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive' ..

Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell

13 hours ago
 S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft p ..

S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe

14 hours ago
 Togo delays April 20 elections after political ref ..

Togo delays April 20 elections after political reform

14 hours ago
 French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks ..

French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks after Moscow attack

14 hours ago
 HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migra ..

HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migrants in jungle

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan