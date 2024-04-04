AIOU commences examinations of BA, B.Ed from April 23

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is conducting examinations of Associate degree (B.A, B.Com), BBA, B.Ed, and BS programs offered in the autumn 2023 semester from April 23, 2023, throughout the country.

The date sheet is available on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) and roll number slips are uploaded to students’ CMS portals.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof Dr. Nasir Mahmood has instructed the examinations department to ensure transparency and provide all facilities to the students during the examinations.

The examination centers are being established across the country in nearby vicinities of the students.

Special teams will make surprise visits to the exam centers.

Moreover, the last date for admission in the second phase of Semester Spring 2024 is April 15.

The programs offered in this phase include Associate Degree (BA/BCom), BBA, BS (ODL) programs, teachers training programs (1.5, 2.5, and 4 Years B.Ed.), postgraduate diploma programs, and certificate courses. Admission forms and prospectuses for these programs are available on the university website.

For students in remote or backward areas without internet access, or those facing difficulties applying online, manual applications for B.A, B.Com, and B.Ed programs can be submitted at regional offices.