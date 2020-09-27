AIOU exams to start from Monday; Mandatory to follow SOPs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will commence examination of programs offered in the first phase of autumn semester 2020 including Matriculation, FA, and ATTC from Monday (September 28).

Roll Number slips were being dispatched to all enrolled students at their postal address, a press release said on Sunday.

The same along with date-sheet has been placed at the University's website www.aiou.edu.pk.

On the special directions of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia ul Qayyum to setup examination centers at the nearest places for convenience of students, the University has setup centers at union council level across the country.

Controller Examination, Dr. Malik Tauqeer Ahmed Khan said following the directives of VC AIOU, wearing of mask is mandatory for staff and students. To observe social distancing, one chair would be left vacant between every two students.

Strict vigilance would be observed in examination centers to ensure transparency and for the purpose special teams have been constituted.

Controller Examination said downloaded roll number slips from varsity website would also be acceptable at all examination centers.