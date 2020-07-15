UrduPoint.com
AIOU Online Course Workshops For Postgraduate Courses Begins

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 06:10 PM

AIOU online course workshops for postgraduate courses begins

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) while adopting the new communication and information technology for its academic operations, has started postgraduate course workshops on the university's special customized Aaghi Learning Management System portal across the country from Wednesday.

Prof. Dr. Zia-ul Qayyum, Vice Chancellor AIOU, advised all servicing, administrative and academic departments of the university to take all possible steps to mitigate the negative effects of restricted mobility of the students due to the COVID- 19 pandemic on their studies.

It is to mention here that these course workshops are mandatory part of postgraduate academic programmes of the university and previously they were held in different major cities/ towns, and students were required to participate in these workshops physically.

It is to clarify that these workshops are being held for students enrolled in postgraduate programmes of Spring 2020 semester including BS, B.

ED, PGD, MA/MSc and M. Ed. According to Director ICT, Ajmal Farooq, "courses of B.Ed programme are being taught in the first batch".

He informed that the university hag dispatched user Names, and passwords through mobile SMS to all concerned students directly.

However, in case a student has not received her/his username and password, he/she is advised to contact her/his respective regional office for the username and password, he added. Each regional office has nominated one LMS coordinator for helping such students. Emails addresses of all regional centres/offices and their respective LMS coordinators have been given on aaghi LMS Portal of the university, the DRS office confirmed.

The reappear and again reappear in workshops cases will not be entertained in the ongoing workshops however, such students are advised to request their respective regional directors in written for arranging special workshops for them.

