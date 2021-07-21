Air chief expresses grief over demise of senior journalist Arif Nizami

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu Wednesday expressed his heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of senior journalist Arif Nizami.

"May Allah bless the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen," said the air chief in a condolence message, issued here by Pakistan Air Force.