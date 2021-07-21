UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air Chief Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Senior Journalist Arif Nizami

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 10:40 PM

Air chief expresses grief over demise of senior journalist Arif Nizami

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu Wednesday expressed his heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of senior journalist Arif Nizami.

"May Allah bless the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen," said the air chief in a condolence message, issued here by Pakistan Air Force.

Related Topics

Pakistan May Family Sad

Recent Stories

DEWA issues Handbook of Electricity and Water Cons ..

3 hours ago

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

6 hours ago

UAE announces 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 1,484 reco ..

7 hours ago

Floods in central China claim 12 victims, 200,00 e ..

8 hours ago

India reports 42,015 new COVID-19 cases, 3,998 dea ..

9 hours ago

UAE sends 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Comoro ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.