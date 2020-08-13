Air Chief says PAF fully prepared for country’s defence

(@fidahassanain)

Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan says PAF will never be intimidated by the enemy. On the occasion, the Air Chief participated in the training mission of JF-17 thunder fighter jet.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 13th, 2020) Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan said Pakistan Air Force was fully prepared for the defence of the country.

He made the remarks during his visit to an operational base today [Thursday].

