Aisha Abro Assumes Charge As DC Hyderabad

Tue 03rd September 2019 | 07:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Aisha Abro, an officer of Pakistan Administrative Services Tuesday took over the charge of the office of the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad.

Aisha Abro is the first woman who received the task to discharge her responsibility as the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad.

After taking over the charge, Aisha Abro held introductory meeting with the concerned officers and also visited different sections and branches of the Deputy Commissioner Office along with the Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Muhammad Ali Babbar and Assistant Director Planning and Development Aamir Hussain Jatoi.

