AJK All Set To Celebrate Independence Day On Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 03:50 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) , Aug 13 (APP):All is set to celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan on Wednesday with traditional zeal and fervour across the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The day will dawn with special prayers in AJK mosques for the stability, prosperity and security Pakistan, and for early success of the Kashmiris' indigenous struggle for their right to self-determination.

The national flag hoisting ceremonies, rallies, processions and colorful functions in all small and major towns and cities of the state, will be the hallmark of the day.

It will be a state holiday across AJK on this occasion. Major national flag hoisting ceremony will be held in Muzaffarabad.

In Mirpur, main national flag hoisting ceremonies will be held at the lawns of the City Municipal Corporation and the main campus of MUST.

A Jashan-e-Azadi Pakistan rally will be brought out in Mirpur under the auspices of Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajraan (Ittehad group).

National flags of Pakistan and AJK will also be hoisted atop all the main buildings of private and public-sector organizations, besides illumination of colourful lights to mark Jashan-e-Azadi Pakistan celebrations.

Besides the AJK government, various social, political and public representative organizations are giving final shape to the arrangements for celebrating the Independence Day with traditional zeal and fervour.

