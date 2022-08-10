AJK Apex Court summons AJK Law minister Faheem Rubbani for misconduct

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 10th Aug, 2022 ):The Judges Council comprising top Judges of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday summoned the AJK Minister for Law, Justice, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Sardar Akhtar Rubbani to appear, in person, before the apex court on August 12 to explain his alleged misconduct of directly contacting, by phone, the honorable Chief Justice of Azad Jammu Kashmir Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan over an absolutely irrelevant and unconcerned matter.

According to a short order announced by the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir in Mirpur on Wednesday, after performing the routine court work on Wednesday, the Chief Justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Saeed Akram Khan, accompanying the Judges, proceeded to offer Fateha over the demise of sister of former Chief Justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Justice (Retd) Mohammad Azam Khan, at his native village in outskirts of Mirpur city.

At about same time, the Chief Justice received a telephone call from the P.A to the AJK Law Minister, who told the Chief Justice that the Minister for Law, Justice, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights wanted to talk to him.

"After keeping the Chief Justice on hold, the Minister Law came on line and requested for convening the meeting of secretaries of the political parties.

Prima facie, this indecent act of the Law Minister is contemptuous and amounts to undermine the authority of the Chief Justice, who has nothing to do with the meeting of secretaries of the political parties," the short order by the apex court said.

The short order continued as saying, "keeping in view the gravity of the matter, a meeting of Judges Council was immediately convened and the conduct of the Minister Law was discussed. The Council unanimously decided to call explanation from the Minister Law, regarding his conduct," the short order said.

"In view of the decision taken, the office is directed to issue notice to the Law Minister to appear in person along with the explanation that under what authority/capacity he directly talked to the Chief Justice and made the request for the meeting with the Secretaries of the political parties. He will also explain the way he talked to Chief Justice on telephone. A notice shall also be issued to the Advocate General to ensure his presence. The matter shall be placed before the Court on Friday, the 12th instant", the short order concluded.