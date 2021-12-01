UrduPoint.com

AJK Bar Council For Judges Appointments Against Vacant Positions

Wed 01st December 2021

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2021 ) : Nov 30 (APP):The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Bar Council Tuesday asked the quarters concerned to appoint judges in the AJK High Court against the vacant positions.

Talking to media, AJK Bar Council Vice Chairman Fiyaz Haider Nawabi Advocate announced to go on strike if their demand was not met by the deadline December 25, this year.

AJK High Court Bar Association President Baber Ali Khan Advocate, District Bar Association Mirpur President and Ex-Judge of AJK Supreme Court Masood A Sheikh and a large number of local lawyers were also present on the occasion.

