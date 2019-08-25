AJK braces for celebrating Defense Day of Pakistan with renewed resolve

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) : Aug 25 (APP):Preparations are being made in Azad Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate the Defense Day of Pakistan on September 06 with renewed pledge this year to make defense of the country and AJK impregnable against Indian aggression. The people in the Valley will observe the Day with great enthusiasm as in 1965, our valiant armed forces rebuffed the attack of the wicked enemy in the dark between Sep 5 and 6 with full vigor.

The day will dawn with special prayers at Fajr in the mosques for the stability, defense, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and for the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

Rallies will be held in all small and major towns under the auspices of various social, political and public representative organizations representing all segments of the civil society besides the private and public sector institutions to reiterate complete solidarity with valiant armed forces of Pakistan.

Commemorative programs are being chalked out to observe the Defense Day of Pakistan across AJK under the auspices of various social, political and government organizations to highlight the importance of the Day besides to reiterate Kashmiris' firm resolve to lend all possible energies for the stability, solidarity and prosperity of Pakistan as and when required.

These ceremonies will be held at all ten district head quarters of Mirpur, Havaili, Muzaffarabaad, Bagh, Rawalakot, Palandri, Kotli, Bhimbher, Hattiyan and Neelam valley to pay glowing tributes to the martyrs of the 1965 Indo-Pak war for giving the sacrifices of their valuable lives to safeguard the geographical and ideological frontiers of the country, the organizers told.

On this occasion, speakers will pay rich tributes to the brave armed forces of Pakistan and ghazis who responded to the naked aggression by the wicked India in 1965.

A grand ceremony will be arranged in Mirpur under the auspices of civil society under the banner of the National Events Organizing committee with the coordination of the concerned local government functionaries.

"Kashmiris consider Pakistan their ultimate destination in all respect and through their indigenous liberation struggle, they (Kashmiris) were bent upon to achieve the final goal to this direction", said Dr. Amin Chaudhry, Chairman the NGO Jinnah Foundation AJK while talking to APP here Sunday. The Jinnah Foundation also going to host a special event on Defense Day of Pakistan in Mirpur to reiterate full solidarity with people and the valiant forces of Pakistan.

People from various parts of AJK will visit the mausoleums of the martyrs of 1965 war to offer fateha.