AJK Election; Action Against Government Employees Involved In Electioneering Ordered

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 09:07 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Election Commission has directed all the deputy commissioners to take disciplinary action against government employees involve in election campaign of different candidates, said a press release of the Commission issue here Saturday.

The spokesperson of the Election Commission said that the Commission had received many complaints about the involvement of government employees in election campaigns of different political parties or candidates while the Commission had also taken a cognizance of the social media posts by the government employees in favor or against candidates.

The Election Commission said that the code conduct regarding the upcoming election had been issued and must be implemented in letter and spirit by every citizen including government employees and the involvement of government employees was against this code of conduct.

The Commission has issued directives to all the Returning Officers and all Deputy Commissioners to take stern action against such employees besides taking disciplinary action against them under service rules and implementation on code of conduct must be ensured.

