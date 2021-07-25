AJK Elections: Polling process continues peacefully in south Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Polling process for Azad Kashmir legislative assembly's elections is in progress peacefully amid tight security arrangements in different cities of south Punjab.

According to official sources, the voters turnout remained slow during initial hours. However, voters' movement increased with passage of time. In Multan city, a total of 1569 voters will cast their votes in four different polling stations. For LA 42 Kashmir valley, three polling stations have been set up at Government Boys and Government Girls Schools Haram Gate. As many as 1482 voters will cast votes at above mentioned three polling stations. Similarly, at one polling station for LA 34 (Jammu), 87 persons will exercise their right to vote.

In district Khanewal, 643 Kashmiris will cast their votes in favoure of their choice. Five polling stations have been established in Khanewal district. In tehsil Kot Addu, nine persons will exercise their right to vote. Similarly, in Alipur, 40 voters are casting their votes. The voters seemed very much active in Alipur as 39 persons have cast their votes till filling of the report. Similarly, In Burewala, there are 38 voters including 15 men and 23 women. The polling process is heading forward peacefully as no untoward incident has been reported so far. Law enforcers have been deputed at all polling stations in the region.