AJK Food Minister To Check Wheat Smuggling

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2022 | 08:34 PM

AJK food minister to check wheat smuggling

On the special directives of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, a committee headed by Minister for Food Ali Shan Soni would ensure provision of subsidized flour to deserving people at their doorstep, said a notification issued by the government

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :On the special directives of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, a committee headed by Minister for Food Ali Shan Soni would ensure provision of subsidized flour to deserving people at their doorstep, said a notification issued by the government.

The committee has also been mandated to chalk out a comprehensive policy and recommendations for granting flour subsidy to the poor and needy people across the state. The committee shall also draft a proposal considered by the government to stop flour theft and artificial crisis being created by the mafia.

Proposals are also being made regarding preemptive measures to deal with the impact of flood-induced food deficiency in Azad Kashmir.

"According to the vision of the AJK PM, the subsidy should be given only to the needy and deserving families. For this purpose, work is being done rapidly under the supervision of Minister for food Ali Shah Soni," said a statement issued by the food department.

The AJK PM had already directed the Food Department to deal with any eventuality of food shortage in the liberated territory. The department's officials were advised to utilize all available means to ensure availability of flour in every nook and cranny of the state.

The PM had also directed the Food Department to take practical measures vis--vis the procurement of wheat from Pasco and other sources and ensure the process of food storage before the advent of winter season.

