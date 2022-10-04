AJK govt to up-grade scale of Mualimeen Al-Quran, Reciters

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) : Oct 03 (APP)::Azad Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to up-grade the scale of recently appointed Mualimeen Al-Quran and reciters.

As per the decision 496 Mualimeen al-Qur'an who were recently confirmed in grade 1 would be given seventh scale whereas a separate directorate general for Mualimeen (teachers) and reciters will be established under the Ministry of Education.

Under the new arrangement grade-7 teachers will teach Nazra in Primary schools. Grade 9 teachers would teach the Holy Quran along with translation to students of class six to ten. Similarly, 16-grade teachers would teach the Quran along with translation and commentary to students of class 11 and 12.

Notification regarding the scale-upgradation of Muallimeen (tutors) and reciters and establishment of a separate Directorate General under the Ministry of education will be issued soon.

The AJK Prime Minister has already issued instructions to determine the procedure of recruitment of Quran tutors and reciters under the mentioned scales and early completion of the scrutiny process.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan had also announced to exempt mosques from utility bills. It has also been decided to establish the Rahmatul Ulamain Authority. Recitation of Durood Sharif has also been made mandatory in the ceremonies held at government level.

On the instructions of the Prime Minister, the establishment of Ijma and Qiyas board will also be implemented very soon.