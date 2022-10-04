UrduPoint.com

AJK Govt To Up-grade Scale Of Mualimeen Al-Quran, Reciters

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2022 | 12:10 AM

AJK govt to up-grade scale of Mualimeen Al-Quran, Reciters

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) : Oct 03 (APP)::Azad Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to up-grade the scale of recently appointed Mualimeen Al-Quran and reciters.

As per the decision 496 Mualimeen al-Qur'an who were recently confirmed in grade 1 would be given seventh scale whereas a separate directorate general for Mualimeen (teachers) and reciters will be established under the Ministry of Education.

Under the new arrangement grade-7 teachers will teach Nazra in Primary schools. Grade 9 teachers would teach the Holy Quran along with translation to students of class six to ten. Similarly, 16-grade teachers would teach the Quran along with translation and commentary to students of class 11 and 12.

Notification regarding the scale-upgradation of Muallimeen (tutors) and reciters and establishment of a separate Directorate General under the Ministry of education will be issued soon.

The AJK Prime Minister has already issued instructions to determine the procedure of recruitment of Quran tutors and reciters under the mentioned scales and early completion of the scrutiny process.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan had also announced to exempt mosques from utility bills. It has also been decided to establish the Rahmatul Ulamain Authority. Recitation of Durood Sharif has also been made mandatory in the ceremonies held at government level.

On the instructions of the Prime Minister, the establishment of Ijma and Qiyas board will also be implemented very soon.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Government

Recent Stories

US Seeks to Strengthen Strategic Stability, Avoid ..

US Seeks to Strengthen Strategic Stability, Avoid Arms Race - Sherman

2 minutes ago
 UN Chief Condemns Deadly Attacks by Al-Shabab in S ..

UN Chief Condemns Deadly Attacks by Al-Shabab in Somalia - Spokesperson

6 minutes ago
 UN Security Council Condemns Attack on MONUSCO Mis ..

UN Security Council Condemns Attack on MONUSCO Mission in DR Congo

6 minutes ago
 US Seeks to Strengthen Strategic Stability, Avoid ..

US Seeks to Strengthen Strategic Stability, Avoid Arms Race - Sherman

32 minutes ago
 Svante Paabo, Swedish medicine Nobel-winner follow ..

Svante Paabo, Swedish medicine Nobel-winner follows in father's footsteps

32 minutes ago
 Democracy indispensable to national development, p ..

Democracy indispensable to national development, progress: Qamar Zaman Kaira

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.