AJK Info dept advertisement wing digitalized

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 07 (APP):The advertisement wing of Information Department of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) was digitalized to ensure the swift transmission of the advertisements/commercial to the national and state print and electronic media.

Inaugurating the project, Secretary Information AJ&K Midhat Shahzad in state's metropolis late Monday,said that Information Department had taken effective steps towards digitalization of advertisement wing which would go a long way not only improving the billing system of the department but would also help improve the overall performance of it in future.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of computerization of the billing section of Information department, she lauded the role of Director General (DG) AJ&K Press Information Department Raja Azhar Iqbal, for introducing the swift source of Information Technology in all his sections, as well as the advertisement section of the department, harmonious to the need of the modern age.

Midhat Shehzad assured that e-governance system would also be introduced in Tourism and IT departments to cater the need of the present time. She expressed the hope that with the introduction of digitalization of billing system in advertisement section, the performance of the section will be improved.

Speaking on the occasion, DGPR AJK Raja Azhar Iqbal said that Information department had introduced Information Technology first to enhance the performance of the department. He said that the department had highlighted the Kashmir Issue as well as the developmental activities launched by the government effectively on Social Media.

DG IT Dr. Khalid Rafique, DG Tourism Irshad Pirzada, Vice Chairman Press Foundation Sardar Zulifqar Ali, Press Secretary to the PM Raja Muhammad Wasim and Director IT Muhammad Asim also addressed on the occasion.

Earlier advertising officer Shamim Anjum briefed the participants about digitalization of advertisement section.