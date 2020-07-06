AJK info deptt advertisement wing digitalized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :, Jul 06 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) State Information Department Advertisement Wing was digitalized to ensure the swift transmission of the advertisements/ commercials to the national and state print and electronic media on Monday.

Inaugurating the much-awaited project, AJK Information Secretary Midhat Shahzad said the State Information Department had taken effective steps towards digitalization of the Advertisement Wing and added it would not only improving the billing system of the department but also help improve the overall performance of the department in the future.

She highly appreciated the role of Public Relations Director General Raja Azhar Iqbal for introducing the swift source of information technology in all his sections, as well as the advertisement section of the department, harmonious to the need of the modern age.

Midhat Shehzad assured that e-governance system would also be introduced in tourism and IT departments to cater the need of the present time.

She expressed the hope that with the introduction of digitalization of billing system in advertisement section, the performance of the section would be improved.

Speaking on the occasion, Raja Azhar said the introduction of the digitalization was the long standing demand of the journalist community which had now been implemented.

Information Technology Director General Dr Khalid Rafique, Tourism Director General Irshad Pirzada, Press Foundation Vice Chairman Sardar Zulifqar Ali, Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Wasim and IT Director Muhammad Asim also addressed on the occasion.

Earlier advertising officer Shamim Anjum briefed the participants about digitalization of advertisement section.