AJK observes Defense Day with renewed pledge

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) : Sep 06 (APP):Like through out Pakistan, the 55th Defense Day of Pakistan was also observed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Sunday with great enthusiasm and devotion coupled with the renewal of the pledge to every moment to be prepared to give every kind of sacrifices for the defense of inch after inch of the country as and when required.

The day dawned with special prayers, at Fajr in the mosques across the liberated territory of AJK for stability, defense, progress and prosperity of Pakistan, the early success of Kashmir freedom movement and the immediate end of the siege of the curfew-clamped and restrictions riddled bleeding occupied valley of Kashmir.

Special ceremonies to observe the defense day of Pakistan were held in various parts of AJK including all the district head quarters of Mirpur, capital city Muzaffarabaad, Bagh, Rawalakot, Palandri, Hattiyan, Haveili, Kotli, Bhimbher and Neelam valley to pay glorious tributes to the martyrs of the 1965 war.

Assistant Commissioner Mirpur Muneer Qureshi, Tehsildar Yasir Gardezi, Divisional Information Officer Javed Malik, and the city elite, besides large number of people from all walks of life visited the graves of the martyrs.

Assistant Commissioner Mirpur Muneer Qureshi, Tehsildar Yasir Gardezi and others placed the wreathes on the graves of the martyrs including the martyr of operation Zerb-e-Azab - shaheed Lt.

Col. Mirza Imran Arshad Jiraal, shaheed Naib Subedar Muneer Hussain and others at the local graveyard.

The simple but impressive ceremonies were largely attended by the people belonging to all segments of the local civil society.

Participants prayed for the security, stability, progress, prosperity and defense of the country and for the early success of the Kashmir freedom struggle for liberation of the occupied part of the State from the Indian subjugation.

Sharing his views, Prof. Mirza Arshad Jiraal, father of the martyred soldier – Lt. Col. Imran Arshad and others paid tributes to martyrs.

They underlined that the entire valley of Jammu and Kashmir was today being banged with full throat slogans of " Pakistan say Rishta Kiyaa – La e La Ha Illalah" and "We Want Freedom".

Similar special ceremonies to observe the defense day were held under the auspices of various social, political and public representative organizations to highlight the importance of the day in other parts of the district.

Addressing a special ceremony to mark the defense day through webinar held under the auspices of Jammu Kashmir Union of Journalists (JKUJ), speakers including the JKUJ President Hafiz Maqsood Ahmed, Acting President Saeed ur Rehman Sideequee, Central Vice President Raja Sohrab Ahmed Khan, the organization's top leader paid glorious tributes to the martyrs.