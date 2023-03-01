UrduPoint.com

AJK Observes World Civil Defence Day With Pledge Renewed To Protect Motherland

Published March 01, 2023

AJK observes World Civil Defence Day with pledge renewed to protect motherland

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) : Mar 01 (APP) ::Like rest of the world, International Civil Defence Day was observed in Azad Jammu Kashmir on Wednesday with the renewal of the pledge to remain alert and vigilant every moment to frustrate every threat of the enemy.

Special ceremonies were held in all ten districts of AJK including Capital Muzaffarabad as well as in Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Rawalakot and other stations under the auspices of the AJK Civil Defense Department.

In Mirpur, the major ceremony to observe the day was held under the auspices of the local Civil Defence department.

"The commemoration of the International Civil Defense Day renews the entry into force of the ICDI - International Civil Defence Organization's constitution as an inter-governmental organization in 1972 with two major objectives of serving for the safety and security of the masses both in peace and war times in case of any eventuality – besides other nation-building institutions," said speakers including Assistant Commissioner Mirpur Sardar Abdul Qadir addressing the participants of the walk who gathered to observe this day.

Besides the civil defence, volunteers, policemen, workers of PWD, Highways, Electricity, Information, Health and education departments as well as the school's students presented a practical demonstration of civil defence on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, the speakers warned India to refrain from launching any misadventure against Pakistan or AJK – or be ready to face the music similar to the 'Operation Swift Retort' responded by valiant Pakistan Air Force shooting down two of the Indian warplanes at the LoC in AJK for violating the airspace of Pakistan on February 27, 2019.

They vowed that the people of AJK would fighter shoulder to shoulder with the brave armed forces of Pakistan for the defence of the motherland.

