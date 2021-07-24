UrduPoint.com
AJK People To Vote For PTI, Believes Buzdar

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 07:30 PM

AJK people to vote for PTI, believes Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the well-aware and sensible people of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) will give their decision in favour of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the elections on Sunday.

He said the opposition parties had done nothing for the Kashmiri people except for raising slogans. Those who looted the country and the nation would face defeat in Azad Kashmir as well.

The CM said that such elements had never spoken openly on the Kashmir issue and always safeguarded their vested interests.

Usman Buzdar said that Kashmiris would not be hoodwinked by the opposition anymore.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised voice against the Indian oppression on Kashmiris. The Kashmiri people were fully aware that Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the Kashmir dispute at the international level as he was the real advocate of the Kashmiri people.

The PTI government had exposed the cruel and ugly face of the Modi government in the comity of nation, he added.

