AJK PM Advises Institutions To Expedite People's Applications Swiftly

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 11:00 PM

AJK PM advises institutions to expedite people's applications swiftly

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) : , Sep 12 (APP):On the directives of the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir, the Prime Minister Secretariat on Sunday issued a circular to all of the institutions to expedite the petitions submitted by the applicants swiftly.

According to the circular all the departments will be responsible to immediately address the issue of the applicants and a regular record of all the applicants will be compiled.

The Implementation cell of the Prime Minister Secretariat will be responsible for forwarding all the applications to the concerned departments.

A report will be obtained by telephone and the process regarding the matter will be submitted to the Prime Minister office.

The officers and officials receiving the applications in the Prime Minister Secretariat will take the telephone number and full address of the applicant and will also inform them about the progress made on his application in this regard.

According to another circular those who come to meet the Prime Minister for the sake of administrative interest will not be allowed to bring their mobile phone.

No other than the official photographer to take photographs with the Prime Minister.

For the first time, the PM secretariat has been made a public office where the public has access and the door of the Prime Minister House and secretariat are open to the public. Thousands of people have met the Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi.

The use of mobile phones has been banned in the Prime Minister office for security reasons.

Appropriate reception facilities have been provided to the visitors at the PM secretariat where a waiting room has also been set up .Applications received at the PM secretariat are sent to the concerned heads of the department with a covering letter.

Political staff have been appointed for political workers.

No security bench has been set for those who come to the PM Office for any necessary and relevant work .They come to the PM office after submitting their mobile phones at the reception.

The government officials can submit their grievances to their respective heads and sectaries and they do not need to come directly to the PM office.

