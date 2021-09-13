UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Announces LB Polls This Year In The Region

Muhammad Irfan 8 seconds ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 07:38 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that solid measures would be taken for the provision of health facilities, promotion of education, dispensation of cheap justice and improvement of infrastructure to implement the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan

Addressing a big public meeting at his home town Dara Sher Khan Saihra on Monday, he announced the holding of local bodies election this year to transfer the power at gross root level.

Addressing a big public meeting at his home town Dara Sher Khan Saihra on Monday, he announced the holding of local bodies election this year to transfer the power at gross root level.

He said with the holding of local bodies elections, not only the local leadership will emerge but the problems of the people will be resolved.

He said corruption free society will be established and accountability process will be introduced without any discrimination.

He said Kashmiri people have given tremendous sacrifices for the liberation of occupied Kashmir and the present government would turn the state into a real base camp of the liberation movement.

He said India has intensified the reign of terror in occupied Kashmir and the fundamental rights of the people of Occupied Kashmir have been denied.

He urged the international community and media to expose Indian forces' brutalities at international level rather than playing their role as salient spectators.

He said despite using brute force India has failed to break the will of the Kashmiri people and they are determined to continue their struggle till the complete liberation of occupied Kashmir from India.

He expressed the hope that the long night of terror and repressions would end soon and the Kashmiris from both sides of the line of control would celebrate the Jashan-e-Azadi together.

He said that the government is fully aware of the problems of the people living at the line of control and a special package will be given to them in the light of the announcement made by Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to Azad Kashmir. He announced the upgrading of government girls high school Tahi as girls higher secondary school and announced to set up a boys college at Saihra and boys degree college at Mondol, girls higher secondary school and Basic Health Unit at Battel .

