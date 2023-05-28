UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Felicitates Nation On Silver Jubilee Celebrations Of Nuclear Tests

Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2023 | 08:20 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) : May 28 (APP) ::Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while congratulating the nation on the silver jubilee of nuclear tests, has said that the Youm-e-Takbeer was bearing testimony to the fact that Pakistan's defense was impregnable. "On this day (28 May 1998), Pakistan got the honour of becoming the first nuclear power among Islamic countries and the seventh nuclear power in the world", the PM said in a statement issued on Sunday Haq paid great tribute to the founder of the nuclear program and ex-Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, political and military leadership, scientists and engineers who played a key role in accomplishing the historic feat.

The AJK prime minister in his special message said that many countries, including the United States, had offered huge economic concessions in return for not carrying out nuclear explosions, but the political leadership of Pakistan kept Pakistan's dignity in mind and conducted six nuclear tests in response to five tests by India.

He said that the nuclear tests have made the defense of the country impregnable and today no one can dare look at Pakistan with bad intentions.

The PM also praised the services of Pakistan's scientists and engineers, whose hard work made Pakistan's defense invincible.

He said that Pakistan's defense and missile system was the best system in the world. "That is the reason India cannot even think of any kind of misadventure against Pakistan", he said, adding that Chagi had now become a symbol of strength for Pakistan

