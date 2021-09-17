AJK PM inaugurates safe city project in Muzaffarabad

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayoom Niazi Friday said that Azad Kashmir would be made clean from all kinds of crimes and no stone would be left unturned to ensure the safety of the life and property of the people of AJK

MUZAFFARABAD:, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayoom Niazi Friday said that Azad Kashmir would be made clean from all kinds of crimes and no stone would be left unturned to ensure the safety of the life and property of the people of AJK.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the safe city project in Muzaffarabad here.

While announcing future projects of his government, Naizi said that service centers would be setup in 10 big cities of Azad Kashmir to facilitate the masses.

He said that Francis labs would be established, besides, the safe city projects would also be launched in Mirpur and Rawalakot under public private partnership.

The inauguration function was also addressed by Khawaja Farooq Ahmed Minister for local government, IGP AJK Police Suhail Habib Tajik, President Trade Union Showkat Nawaz Mir,SSP Riaz Haider Bukhari and others.

The function was attended by cabinet members including Azhar Adiq, Ch.Muhammad Ikhlaq, Zaffar Malik , MLAs including Sardar Javed Ayub and Syed Bazil Ali Naqvi of PPP and the citizens also attended the function at large scale.

Prior, the AJK PM was briefed about the safe city project at length and he said that all kind of resources were being utilized to ensure the safety of common masses of Azad Kashmir and a comprehensive system would also be launched at all entry points of AJK linking to Pakistan, he maintained.

He said the it was the prime responsibility of the government to safe guard its masses and ensure their welfare and provide justice at their door steps.