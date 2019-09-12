AJK PM, Kashmir body chairman welcome joint declaration of UNHRC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan and Chairman of Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam Thursday welcomed the joint declaration of United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Kashmir.

They expressed these views during a meeting, a press release said.

The AJK prime minister said condemnation of Indian brutalities in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K) by 58 countries was the outcome of sacrifices rendered by the people of Kashmir.

"This is the fruit of Kashmiris' sacrifices that international community are openly condemning Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir," he added.

Raja Farooq said Prime Minister Imran Khan's Friday's visit to Muzaffrabad would give a positive message to suppressed Kashmiris living across the line of control.

He said due to the lockdown, the life of Kashmiris had been paralyzed as people in occupied Kashmir were facing shortage of medicine, food and other necessary items.

Chairman of Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam said Pakistan had effectively highlighted the Kashmir issue at international level.

He said the government, all political parties and whole the nation were standing by Kashmiris. He said 8,000,000 people of Kashmir had been forced to live without the basic necessities of life.