UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK PM, Kashmir Body Chairman Welcome Joint Declaration Of UNHRC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 04:31 PM

AJK PM, Kashmir body chairman welcome joint declaration of UNHRC

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan and Chairman of Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam Thursday welcomed the joint declaration of United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan and Chairman of Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam Thursday welcomed the joint declaration of United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Kashmir.

They expressed these views during a meeting, a press release said.

The AJK prime minister said condemnation of Indian brutalities in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K) by 58 countries was the outcome of sacrifices rendered by the people of Kashmir.

"This is the fruit of Kashmiris' sacrifices that international community are openly condemning Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir," he added.

Raja Farooq said Prime Minister Imran Khan's Friday's visit to Muzaffrabad would give a positive message to suppressed Kashmiris living across the line of control.

He said due to the lockdown, the life of Kashmiris had been paralyzed as people in occupied Kashmir were facing shortage of medicine, food and other necessary items.

Chairman of Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam said Pakistan had effectively highlighted the Kashmir issue at international level.

He said the government, all political parties and whole the nation were standing by Kashmiris. He said 8,000,000 people of Kashmir had been forced to live without the basic necessities of life.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Shortage Prime Minister United Nations Condemnation Line Of Control Visit Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government

Recent Stories

NMC issues circular on electoral campaigns on medi ..

4 minutes ago

Netanyahu Says Russia Trip Aims at Continuing Coop ..

4 minutes ago

ATC adjourns Rawal lake poison mixing case hearing ..

4 minutes ago

EU Court Decision on OPAL Pipeline to Impact EU-Ru ..

4 minutes ago

Magistrate imposes fine on profiteers

4 minutes ago

Woman among two shot dead in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.