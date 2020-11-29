UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK PM, MQM Delegation Condole Begum Shamim's Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

AJK PM, MQM delegation condole Begum Shamim's death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, along with his cabinet members, met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif at Jati Umra on Sunday and offered condolences on the death of his mother Begum Shamim Akhtar.

They recited Fateha and prayed to Allhah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with patience.

Separately, a delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), led by Faisal Sabzwari, also visited Jati Umra and condoled with Shehbaz Sharif and other member of the Sharif family.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif MQM Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Faisal Sabzwari Sunday Muslim Family Cabinet

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Shamal Pasture in Al ..

1 minute ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials as non-residen ..

31 minutes ago

UAE to celebrate Commemoration Day

46 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai announces ..

1 hour ago

CBUAE, SAMA issue report on results of joint digit ..

1 hour ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist for the ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.