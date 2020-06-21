UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK PM Seeks Notice By Intl Community Against Unprovoked Indian Firing

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 05:20 PM

AJK PM seeks notice by Intl community against unprovoked Indian firing

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) : Jun 21 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Sunday appealed to the international community to take serious notice of blatant and frequent Indian ceasefire violations in form of unprovoked firing at LoC, which resulting into civilian causalities regularly.

In his reactionary statement over the fresh unprovoked Indian firing at Haji Pir and Baiduri sectors at the KoC in which a 13 years innocent girl martyred and her mother and brother were injured, he said Indian armed forces have crossed all limits of brutalities.

Strongly condemning the frequent Cease Fire Violations (CFL), the Prime Minister said that Indian forces were continuously targeting civilian population, schools and hospitals. "Indian Army is committing war crimes in Occupied Kashmir", PM added.

He urged United Nations' Observer Mission to take note of Indian provocative and aggressive posture at CFL. "India at one-side massacring unarmed Kashmiris and on other-side killing the vulnerable population residing along the CFL", he added.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that Indian Army's morale has drastically down after humiliating trounced at the hands of Chinese Army. "The Pak Army is also giving befitting reply to the India for its offensive acts during CFL", Haider stated.

He said valiant Armed Forces of Pakistan never target the innocent civilians residing on the other side of the bloody line.

The Prime Minister directed the concerned authorities to provide best medical treatment facilities to the injured mother and son.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Injured Firing Occupied Kashmir Fire Prime Minister Army United Nations China Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday All Best Crescent Fibres Limited

Recent Stories

Romanian Minister of Economy, UAE Ambassador discu ..

40 minutes ago

Mawaqif fees to resume in Abu Dhabi from July 1

1 hour ago

UAE sends medical aid to Azerbaijan in fight again ..

1 hour ago

Health ministry set to gradually resume suspended ..

2 hours ago

Oman announces 905 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Second phase of COVID-19 screening for Sharjah Gov ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.